FBI: Vancouver bank robbery suspect believed to be 'Sporty Spice bandit'

Surveillance image of "Sporty Spice bandit" released last week by the FBI.

A Vancouver bank robbery suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed chase, crash and search that put schools on lockdown.

Now, investigators believe he is the same man dubbed the "Sporty Spice bandit" who robbed two Oregon banks earlier this month.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery Tuesday morning at the Wells Fargo location at 8211 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive.

Witnesses said the suspect had his face covered and displayed a weapon during the robbery.

The officers chased the suspect and it was estimated that speeds reached 100 mph.

The suspect crashed his car on the 4700 block of Minnehaha Street and attempted to run away.

By 10:40 a.m., police confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody near the crash scene. Officers said he was tracked down by a K-9.

The Vancouver School District reported that Minnehaha Elementary School and Harry S. Truman Elementary School were put on lockdown.

The Evergreen School District confirmed that Orchard Elementary School and Covington Middle School were on modified lockdowns for less than 10 minutes as the incident unfolded.

The suspect was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail. His name has not been released by police.

The FBI reported Tuesday afternoon that the suspect is believed to be the "Sporty Spice bandit," a man wanted in connection with bank robberies in Tigard and Wilsonville. He was given the nickname due to the athletic-related clothing he wore during the robberies.

Officers said at least one person was hit by the suspect's vehicle. The Vancouver Police Department is asking any victims in connection with this case to call officers at 360-487-7355.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.