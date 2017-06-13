Body recovered from Columbia River near Glenn Jackson Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Body recovered from Columbia River near Glenn Jackson Bridge

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man's body was recovered from the Columbia River near the Glenn Jackson Bridge.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol deputies responded to a report of a body floating in the water at 1 p.m. Monday.

Crews recovered the body a short time later.

A death investigation is underway and no other details were released Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.