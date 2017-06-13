Affidavit: Hallucinating carjacking suspect told police, 'Don't shoot me, I just stole this car'

A hallucinating carjacking suspect told police, "Don't shoot me, I just stole this car," according to court documents.

The incident began at 2 p.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of Northeast 86th Avenue in Portland.

A delivery driver, Latrese Pack, had just made a stop in her Chevrolet Impala when she said a woman jumped in her car and drove off with Pack hanging onto the driver's side window.

Pack was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Joey R. Campbell, was found on West Pioneer Road in Ridgefield after witnesses reported a reckless driver in a Chevrolet Impala.

Court documents state Campbell drove onto the curb and back out into the roadway before getting out of the car and telling police she stole it.

Campbell smelled of intoxicants and appeared to be hallucinating, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states she was "rambling about being murdered by the Portland police" and she was hearing voices and delusional, but she was also cognizant of what was going on around her.

Campbell has a suspended driving status in Washington and an extensive criminal history in Idaho, according to court records.

Campbell was scheduled to appear in court Monday, but deputies said she was sick from coming off of drugs and extremely combative, so her first court appearance was moved to Tuesday.

Campbell is facing charges including DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle and is being held on $20,000 bail.

Both Pack and her mother April Bravo were in court Tuesday, and Bravo told FOX 12 that Campbell still looked "kind of crazy" and that she was relieved her daughter was not more severely injured.

“She looked like she was still under the influence, she looked kind of crazy to me as well," Bravo said, "I’m just glad that my daughter is alright and that we can get this over eventually, but she needs to pay for what she's done because she could have killed my daughter.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.