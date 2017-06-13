Three teens arrested in connection with shooting of 17-year-old

Three 17-year-olds have been arrested following two shootings in southeast Portland Sunday that sent another 17-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first shooting happened in the area of Southeast 131st Avenue and Powell at 1:18 p.m. Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds and evidence of gunfire. The teen injured in the first shooting is expected to survive.

Shortly after the first shooting, officers with the PPB’s Gang Enforcement Team arrested Marcel Anthony Wilson and Daquantre Armstrong. The two were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home on charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Investigators said the second shooting, which they believed to be an act of retaliation for the first, happened around 9:45 p.m. The shooting damaged a home where a small child and the mother of the victim of the first shooting were located, but no one was injured.

Officers arrested Ricky Antwan Gaters in connection with the second shooting. He was also taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home and faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on either of these shootings to call the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

