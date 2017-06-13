New film ‘Megan Leavey’ shows bond between Marine and K-9

A movie about a real-life wonder woman just hit theaters, and it is a true story of courage, triumph and friendship.

The new movie "Megan Leavey" is based on the true-life story of a young woman who enlisted in the Marines and formed an emotional bond with a bomb-sniffing dog during two tours of duty in Iraq.

For cast members Kate Mara, Common and Ramon Rodriguez, portraying someone in the military was a big responsibility.

"I think after making this movie and, you know, really talking to Megan Leavey and trying to tell her story in the best way we can, I have just that much more respect for people that go through this sort of thing," Mara said.

"When you take on the honor and opportunity to play a character and then you take on the honor to play a Marine, someone who served the country, you want to give it as much attention and as much detail and reverence and respect as possible," Common added.

Mara said she spent a lot of time getting ready for this role, not only prepping physically but also spending time bonding with her canine co-star.

