Wyden, Sessions clash during Senate committee testimony

Attorney General Jeff Sessions faced the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday, including a heated round of questioning from Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden.

When asked by Wyden whether there were problems related to his decision to recuse himself from the FBI's investigation into Russian activities during the election, Sessions angrily denied the allegations.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence committee last week, and said he knew of reasons why it would be "problematic" for Sessions to remain involved in the Russia investigation, even before the attorney general recused himself.

Sessions raised his voice when Wyden pressed him for an answer, insisting there were no such reasons.

Sessions said to Sen. Ron Wyden: "There are none."

Sessions bristled at Wyden, telling the senator that people were suggesting through innuendo that he has not been honest.

After the exchange, Wyden tweeted out footage of his round of questioning.

The American public deserves answers on your involvement, AG Sessions. That means tough questions. pic.twitter.com/RKDXI176XM — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 13, 2017

