Jury finds Jaime Tinoco-Camarena guilty of murdering Nicole Laube

A jury has convicted Jaime Tinoco-Camarena of aggravated murder for the 2014 stabbing death of Nicole Laube.

Jaime Tinoco-Camarena, 20, killed Laube at the Cedar Mill apartment complex where she worked.

Prosecutors said Tinoco-Camarena, who is already serving a 14-year prison sentence for rape in a separate case, confessed to the August 2014 crime and knew information only the killer could know.

His defense argued that police lied to Tinoco-Camarena about the evidence against him to pressure him into making a false confession.

Tinoco-Camarena was convicted of rape in 2015. Police said Tinoco-Camarena, then 17, attacked a 39-year-old woman outside Autzen Stadium while he was attending a University of Oregon football game under the supervision of the Washington County Juvenile Department in September 2014.

Shortly after that crime, detectives said they connected Tinoco-Camarena to both cases and he admitted killing Laube in a taped confession.

The jurors deliberated for less than five hours before reaching a guilty verdict Tuesday.

Tinoco-Camarena was also convicted on the charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The sentencing phase begins Wednesday morning.

