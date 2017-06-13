Often seen on the waterfront, dragon boats inspire new art show

If you walk along Portland’s Waterfront, there's a good chance you'll spot the dragon boats.

They've become somewhat iconic for our city, and now there is an entire art show dedicated to them.

The “Fire on the Water” is a being held at the Antoinette Hatfield Hall and is free to the public Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details on the “Fire on the Water” Dragon Boat Art show, including more photos of the art, visit the show’s Facebook page.

