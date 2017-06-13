Newly tested rape kit leads to arrest in 2011 Portland sexual assault investigation

A newly tested rape kit has led to an arrest in connection with a 2011 sexual assault investigation.

Clint Curtis Williams, a 63-year-old convicted sex offender, was indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Multnomah County Jail last week on charges of first-degree rape, sodomy, sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.

Court documents state the rape occurred in downtown Portland and the victim was 19 years old.

The investigation began in September 2011. Detectives said the arrest was made after a sexual assault forensic evidence kit connected to the case was recently submitted for testing.

The Portland Police Bureau received a Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant in 2015. Since that time, detectives have been in the process of testing, contacting survivors and investigating cases stemming from the 1,754 untested kits in the possession of the Portland Police Bureau.

The first shipment went to a private laboratory in April 2016 and all the untested Portland Police Bureau kits have now been submitted for testing.

"In the course of the next few years, there will be new investigations initiated as SAFE kit DNA test results are returned. The work group in place will continue best practices of victim notification and is dedicated to vigorously investigating cases where justice has been delayed. The work group, as well as the Sex Crimes Unit, provide advocacy and a victim centered approach," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

Williams remained in jail Tuesday. Police said he had also failed to register as a sex offender.

