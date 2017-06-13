Clackamas Co. Sheriff asking for public’s help to ID arson suspect

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a string of arson fires along 82nd Drive.

Crews from Clackamas Fire District #1 responded to a fire at the Department of Human Services building located at 16440 Southeast 82nd Drive just after 1:30 a.m. May 26. Firefighters found a small pile of garbage burning on the north side of the building.

While crews were responding to that fire, dispatchers alerted them to another blaze, this one in a dumpster behind Elmer’s Restaurant located at 16087 Southeast 82nd Drive.

The sheriff’s and fire investigators also responded to examine the fires.

Later that morning, the same crews were sent to a small fire in landscaping on the east side of ProBuild, a building materials supplier located at 15877 Southeast 98th Avenue. Once they arrived they found that an employee had put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher.

Investigators have tied a fourth fire to the investigation, this one happening the day before the other three in a dumpster at Pacific Pride at 10011 Southeast Highway 212.

Investigators have released surveillance images provided by Elmer’s Restaurant showing dumpster fire and believed to show the suspect.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to please call the tip line at 503-723-4949. People can also use the office’s online form to submit their tip in the case number #17-12661.

