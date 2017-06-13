Police investigating killing of 36-year-old NE Portland man

The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help in the investigation into the killing of a northeast Portland man, the city’s tenth homicide of 2017.

Officers and medical personnel from the North Precinct responded to a home in the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, the officers determined the resident of the home, 36-year-old Brian Elton Spaulding, had died. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Tuesday morning the Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy which determined Spaulding was the victim of a shooting, at which point the ME ruled the death a homicide.

Detectives said that at this point in their investigation there is no suspect or no known motive for Spaulding’s killing.

Spaulding's neighbors are in disbelief about his killing, saying he was known as the sweet guy who would be working outside on his motorcycle.

"It's so sad," said neighbor Barbara Roberts.

The neighborhood is described as relaxed and quiet. Now the people who live here are filled with uncertainty.

"The only thing I'm worried about is whether it was somebody he know or whether it was some type of freak or some crazy person," said neighbor Phillip Wilborn.

FOX 12 spoke to Spaulding's brother-in-law who says the family is devastated and are just trying to grasp what has happened.

Spaulding's brother-in-law released a statement from the family which said:

"Brian was a wonderful man, he was also a caring compassionate friend, a loving brother, and a great son that the family could always rely on. He will be missed and everyone who knew him is truly heartbroken."

The Portland Police Bureau is asking that anyone with information regarding the case please contact Detective Todd Gradwahl by phone at 503-823-0991 or by email at todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga by phone at 503-823-0457 or by email rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

