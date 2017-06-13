Police searching for watermelon thrower who damaged car in Oregon City

Surveillance image of vehicle speeding away from the scene after someone threw a watermelon at a parked car. (Image: Oregon City Police Department/KPTV)

Police are searching for a suspect who threw a watermelon out of a moving vehicle and damaged a parked car in Oregon City.

The incident occurred at 12:54 a.m. June 9 on the 14700 block of Glen Oak Road.

A watermelon dented the rear hatch of the parked car and broke the rear window. The force caused the watermelon to explode and also damaged the interior of the car.

Investigators believe the watermelon was intentionally thrown at the parked car, but there is no information to indicate the owner was specifically targeted.

A neighbor's security camera caught the suspect vehicle speeding away from the scene heading west on Glen Oak Road toward Highway 213. The impact of the thrown watermelon can be heard on the video, but not seen.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 and reference case 17-2052.

