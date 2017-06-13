Beavers, Ducks selected in day two of MLB draft

Two players from the Oregon State Beavers and one player from the Oregon Ducks were drafted during day two of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

For the Beavers, infielder/catcher KJ Harrison was selected in the third round by the Milwaukee Brewers and right handed pitcher Jake Thompson was a fourth round pick by the Boston Red Sox.

Harrison is batting .330 for the Beavers with eight home runs this season. He's tied for fourth in Oregon State history with 28 career home runs, and seventh with 146 RBI.

In three seasons at Oregon State, Thompson is 20-6 with a 2.96 earned run average.

Ducks catcher Tim Susnara was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth round. Susnara finished the 2017 season with a .248 career batting average with seven home runs and 57 RBI.

During day one of the MLB First-Year Player Draft, Ducks left handed pitcher David Peterson was selected in the first round by the New York Mets, and Beavers right handed pitcher Drew Rasmussen was a first round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays.

The MLB draft continues Wednesday with rounds 11 through 40.

