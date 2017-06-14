Metro Waste station in Oregon City evacuated due to hazardous materials

The Metro South Transfer Station in Oregon City was evacuated Tuesday due to improper disposal of toxic waste.

Clackamas Fire Hazardous Materials team responded to the waste station around 5:30 p.m. Employees said an unknown substance leaked from a container inside one of their trash bays.

When crews arrived on scene they quickly evacuated customers and employees and contained the area.

The hazardous materials team entered the bay where the container was located to determine the identity of the substance.

At 6:50 p.m., the hazardous materials team determined the substance to be muriatic acid, also known as hydrochloric acid. The container which was damaged was contained to the waste area.

One person was taken to a local hospital for inhalation exposure. No other injuries or exposures were reported.

Clackamas Fire would like to remind people to keep all hazardous materials separate when hauling trash to waste facilities.

