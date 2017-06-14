Oregon, national leaders react to baseball practice shooting in Virginia

Government officials from Oregon and elsewhere expressed messages of support through social media Wednesday morning in response to a shooting at a charity baseball practice in Virginia that injured several people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

According to officials, a gunman opened fire at a congressional practice in Alexandria. Police said five people were taken to the hospital.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley tweeted about the incident, saying their thoughts are with Scalise and others involved.

Horrific. Thoughts & prayers with Rep. @SteveScalise, Capitol police, and staff. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol Police, and others who were injured in this tragic incident. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 14, 2017

Staff members confirmed Oregon Congressman Greg Walden was not at the practice. He expressed his message of support through Twitter.

Praying for my friend @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, and everyone who was harmed this morning. — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump also responded to the shooting incident Wednesday, stating Scalise is “a true friend and patriot.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords tweeted her support. Giffords famously survived an assassination attempt in January 2011. She was shot in the head by a gunman in a Tucson supermarket parking lot.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Please stay with FOX 12 for continuous updates on the Virginia shooting.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.