Oregon, national leaders react to baseball practice shooting in Virginia

Government officials from Oregon and elsewhere expressed messages of support through social media Wednesday morning in response to a shooting at a charity baseball practice in Virginia that injured several people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

According to officials, a gunman opened fire at a congressional practice in Alexandria. Police said five people were taken to the hospital.

A congressional aide said Scalise was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital.

Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley tweeted about the incident, saying their thoughts are with Scalise and others involved.

Staff members confirmed Oregon Congressman Greg Walden was not at the practice. He expressed his message of support through Twitter.

President Donald Trump also responded to the shooting incident Wednesday, stating Scalise is “a true friend and patriot.”  

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords tweeted her support. Giffords famously survived an assassination attempt in January 2011. She was shot in the head by a gunman in a Tucson supermarket parking lot. 

