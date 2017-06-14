Small earthquake hits near Beaverton, no damages reported

A small earthquake struck the Beaverton area early Wednesday morning, although no damages were reported.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Cedar Mill just after 4 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Service website.

The small quake was 19.4 kilometers (approx. 12 miles) deep, making it difficult to feel on the surface.

Did you feel it? Little quakes are good reminders we need to prepare for big ones https://t.co/HGpbOPRdER https://t.co/pBAVZ1iDyH — Washington County (@WashcoOregon) June 14, 2017

