Small earthquake hits near Beaverton, no damages reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Small earthquake hits near Beaverton, no damages reported

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A small earthquake struck the Beaverton area early Wednesday morning, although no damages were reported.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Cedar Mill just after 4 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Service website.

The small quake was 19.4 kilometers (approx. 12 miles) deep, making it difficult to feel on the surface. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.