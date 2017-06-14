OR Congressman Walden calls Virginia shooting ‘horrific’

Oregon Congressman Greg Walden voiced his thoughts regarding Wednesday's baseball practice shooting in Virginia, calling it a “horrific, terrible occurrence.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were shot during the attack. Officials said Scalise is in stable condition at a local hospital. Other victims include two Capitol Police officers and Capitol staff members.

Walden said in a phone interview with FOX 12 Wednesday he was in utter “shock and disbelief” that something like this could happen in a typical American neighborhood.

He condemned the hateful attack and similar instances like it, referencing the deadly MAX stabbing that took place in Portland in May.

“This isn’t supposed to happen in America,” Walden said. “Whether you are an innocent person riding a MAX train in Portland or you’re a couple members of Congress out preparing for the charity baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia.”

The Oregon congressman called the Capitol Police officers injured in the attack "heroes." He believes if the security team had not been present to stop the shooter, the incident could have been a worse.

Walden said the baseball field is located about eight or ten miles from the Capitol building. The baseball game was scheduled for Thursday night. Walden adds the game is a lighthearted activity and is a great way to bridge ties between political parties.

“This is one of those traditions of Congress that actually brings people, both parties, together for fun and charity,” he said. “You just don’t expect this sort of thing to happen.”

Police said they have apprehended the shooting suspect and there is "no threat" to the public.

