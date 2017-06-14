On the Go with Joe at Oregon Maritime Museum

Joe V. was cruising on a floating piece of history with the Oregon Maritime Museum’s steam sternwheeler Portland.

The boat itself is a floating museum and will be setting off on river cruises once a month from June until September.

The Portland is the last steam-powered sternwheel tugboat to be built in the U.S., according to the maritime museum.

Big wheel keep on turning, Proud Joe V keep on burning! You can ride the @ORMarMuseumPDX steamer Saturday. No, I won't be steering the ship. pic.twitter.com/IOTfmuhAKF — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 14, 2017

The first cruise will take place June 17. Learn more at OregonMaritimeMuseum.org.

