On the Go with Joe at Oregon Maritime Museum - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Oregon Maritime Museum

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Joe V. was cruising on a floating piece of history with the Oregon Maritime Museum’s steam sternwheeler Portland.

The boat itself is a floating museum and will be setting off on river cruises once a month from June until September.

The Portland is the last steam-powered sternwheel tugboat to be built in the U.S., according to the maritime museum.

The first cruise will take place June 17. Learn more at OregonMaritimeMuseum.org

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.