Missing SE Portland man found dead near home, death ruled self-i

Missing SE Portland man found dead near home, death ruled self-inflicted

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A missing 58-year-old man was found dead of self-inflicted stab wounds, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau asked for the public's help on June 14 locating Jose Ruelas-Mora.

Officers said he was possibly suffering from a mental health crisis.

On Friday, police reported that he was found dead on June 15 a few blocks from his home in southeast Portland's Centennial neighborhood.

The medical examiner determined his cause of death was self-inflicted stab wounds. 

