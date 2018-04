Father's Day is this weekend and MORE found a very Portland way to celebrate the dads in your life.

The folks at the father-focused shop Seahorses on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard are holding the “Dadiator Games.” The organizers say it's a great way for kids of all ages to spend some quality time with their dads.

The games will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

