Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 10 robberies, sexual assault in Portland

A man who robbed 10 businesses and sexually assaulted an employee during one of the robberies was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

James Ringang Ellis, 32, pleaded no contest on June 5 to eight counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Ellis was arrested in October 2016.

Police identified him as the suspect who robbed Pussycats on the 3400 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue on Oct. 10, 2016.

Police said he was armed with a gun and sexually assaulted an employee of the adult entertainment business.

Investigators said Ellis was then connected to a crime spree that started on Sept. 25, 2016 and involved 10 businesses.

During two of the robberies, investigators said Ellis fired his handgun.

Ellis was sentenced to 250 months in prison Tuesday.

