Salem-Keizer Public Schools teacher facing sex abuse charges involving former student

A Salem-Keizer Public Schools teacher is facing charges including first-degree sex abuse involving a former student, according to police.

Detectives reported Wednesday they had arrested 40-year-old Shane Ross of Turner following a lengthy investigation into allegations he had inappropriate sexual contact with a former student over a period of several years.

Ross was arrested on charges of first-degree sex abuse, second-degree sex abuse and second-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Police said administrators with Salem-Keizer Public Schools cooperated with the investigation. A district spokesperson confirmed to FOX 12 that Ross had most recently been the physical education teacher at Englewood Elementary School in Salem, but he had also taught at Hauk Middle School, Parish Middle School, Shirley Elementary and Rosedale Elementary in the district.

“The mere thought or allegations are enough to cause some concern among students and parents, and so we deal with those concerns," district spokesperson Jay Remy said. "At the same time, we are cooperating with the investigation which will get at the truth of what happened and what the consequences will be.”

Melanie Skinner’s daughter is a kindergarten student at Englewood and, she said she has had conversations with Ross in the past.

“He’s been my daughter’s PE teacher,” she explained. “I’ve spoken with him directly face to face, and this is completely, completely shocking. Completely shocking.”

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect or victim in this case. Due to the nature of the allegations, investigators said they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about Ross or this investigation is asked to call the Salem Police Department tip line at 503-588-8477.

