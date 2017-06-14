Construction worker hit by box truck on I-5 dies; suspect remains in custody

Box truck involved in deadly crash on I-5 in Marion County (Photo: Oregon State Police)

Construction vehicle hit on I-5 in deadly crash last week. (KPTV/Air 12)

A construction worker who was hit by a box truck driver on Interstate 5 in Marion County died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Oregon State Police reported Wednesday that Ronald Ernest Davis, 57, of Powell Butte, has died.

He was one of two Knife River construction workers seriously injured when their construction truck was hit while they clearing the roadway at northbound Milepost 280 at 3:15 a.m. June 6.

Police said the driver of the box truck kept going and was located a short time later. The suspect, Colin Michael Cook, 27, of Fairview, was arrested on charges including hit and run, second-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Cook was booked into the Marion County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday.

The second construction worker who was injured, 20-year-old Antonio Manuel Bahena of Troutdale, was treated and released from the hospital.

"I have a big gash on the back of my head and my body is all banged up," Bahena told FOX 12 last week.

Police said the investigation into this case remains open.

