Possible Twitter account for DC shooting suspect mentions Merkley

The suspect in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in a Washington D.C. suburb may have mentioned Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley in his most recent tweets.

Investigators identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois who had several minor run-ins with the law in recent years and belonged to a Facebook group called "Terminate the Republican Party."

In a pair of tweets from April, an account from a user identifying them self as James Hodgkinson asked Senate Democrats to support Merkley's filibuster of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Merkley held the Senate floor for 15 hours during his filibuster attempt to stop the Senate vote on Gorsuch.

FOX 12 reached out to the senator’s office and received a statement from Merkley about the shootings.

"This was the action of a depraved and unhinged individual, and iI cannot condemn his actions in strong enough terms. This was a heinous attack that is in opposition to the very foundations of our American system of peaceful political discourse."

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, congressional aide Zack Barth and two Capitol Police officers were injured in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

During an address from the White House Wednesday, the president said the suspect in the shooting died from his injuries.

