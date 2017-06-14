Police: DUII suspect arrested after going 130 mph on Hwy 26, crashing motorcycle

A motorcycle rider who hit speeds estimated at upward of 130 mph on Highway 26 was arrested on charges including DUII after crashing on an off-ramp, according to police.

A Beaverton officer working traffic detail in a highway construction zone spotted the westbound motorcycle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The officer estimated the motorcycle was going between 110 and 130 mph. The rider was also swerving around vehicles on the highway, according to police.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren, but did not continue to chase the motorcyclist due to the dangerous speeds.

The rider took the Baltic Avenue exit and the officer was concerned a crash was imminent due to the speed of the motorcycle and the design of the off-ramp.

The man on the motorcycle did crash, but he was not injured, to the surprise of the officer.

"With the speed he took the exit at it was expected that he would be seriously injured if not killed due to the crash," the Beaverton Police Department posted on Facebook.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Russell Rockwood of Portland. He was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving and attempting to elude.

"Driving impaired is never a good choice in a car, but it is even a worse choice on a motorcycle. There are so many options these days to get home safely if you should not be operating a motor vehicle. It is much less expensive to take a cab, Uber, Lyft, call a friend, or get a hotel room then being arrested for DUII. Not to mention when you drive impaired you could end up killing yourself and taking the life(s) of innocent people," according to the Beaverton Police Department.

