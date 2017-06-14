Police chasing suspect with warrant puts Hillsboro school on lockout

A Hillsboro middle school was placed on lockout as police attempted to catch a wanted suspect.

A Hillsboro School District spokesperson confirmed that Poynter Middle School was placed on lockout for about 30 minutes, ending shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they were chasing a man who failed to appear in court on theft charges. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

Police said the suspect was jumping through yards in the neighborhoods near the school.

A K-9 team was called out to assist in tracking down the suspect. At 2:30 p.m., the suspect remained on the loose.

