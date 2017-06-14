Police: Man waiting for teen girl arrested in shower room of Marion Co. travel center

A man who thought he was meeting a 16-year-old girl for sex was arrested in the private shower room of a travel center in Marion County, according to police.

Keizer police detectives arrested 41-year-old Joseph Ronald Ahre on charges of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and purchasing sex with a minor.

Ahre was taken into custody at 12:41 a.m. Saturday at the Pilot Travel Center on the 4200 block of Brooklake Road Northeast in Brooks.

Police said he agreed to give money and marijuana to a 16-year-old girl in exchange for sexual activity at the travel center.

Investigators said Ahre believed he was communicating with the girl through text messages and made a payment using PayPal, but he was actually communicating with a Keizer detective posing as the teen girl.

Police said the investigation began when they became aware of a prior incident of a sexual nature that Ahre is alleged to have had with the girl via Skype.

Detectives said Ahre admitted to having similar online contact with other girls and they are concerned there could be more victims. Anyone with information about Ahre or this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ben Howden at howdenb@keizer.org or 503-390-3713, Ext. 3525.

Police released a jail booking photo of Ahre on Wednesday, along with additional photos that depict how Ahre appeared online.

