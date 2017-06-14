Splattered oil starts kitchen fire causing $20K damage to St. Helens apartment complex

A kitchen fire that started when someone was cooking breakfast caused $20,000 damage to an apartment complex in St. Helens.

Crews from Columbia River Fire & Rescue and the Scappoose Fire District responded to the 1600 block of Old Portland Road at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Smoke was seen coming from the front door of a first-floor apartment in the two-story complex.

Investigators said the fire started when a person in the apartment was making breakfast and splattered cooking oil, catching the surrounding cabinets and other items on fire.

That person went outside and grabbed the fire extinguisher on the wall next to the unit, but firefighters said it needed to be recharged.

Firefighters put out the fire and cleared the smoke from the apartment.

There were no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross assisted four people with temporary housing due to extensive heat and smoke damage.

