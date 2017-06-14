Business manager indicted on embezzling from Portland private school

A North Plains man has been indicted on embezzlement charges, accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the private school where he worked.

Anthony Vuky was the business manager at St. Pius X parish and school, where his own son was a student, but investigators think he was stealing the school’s money for almost two years.

A grand jury has indicted Vuky on 13 counts of theft, aggravated theft and forgery.

Court records accuse him of embezzling money from St. Pius X between August 2014 and March 2016.

St. Pius X is a private Catholic school where tuition costs between $7,000 and $8,000 per year. The school also relies heavily on gifts and fundraising.

No one from the school would comment to FOX 12 on Vuky’s arrest, but a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Portland did provide a statement offering support for the school.

“The Archdiocese of Portland has supported and assisted St. Pius X parish and school throughout the investigation of Anthony Vuky. At this time (as it has been for some time now) it is in the hands of the legal system.”

FOX 12 tried contacting Vuky directly Wednesday and later spoke to his lawyer on the phone, but Vuky nor his family members wanted to comment at this time.

Vuky made his first court appearance on the indictment earlier this week, where he entered “not guilty” pleas on all charges.

