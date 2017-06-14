Sentencing phase of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena's trial begins

The sentencing phase of Jaime Tinoco-Camarena's trial began Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of aggravated murder for the 2014 stabbing death of Nicole Laube.

Tinoco-Camarena, 20, killed Laube at the Cedar Mill apartment complex where she worked.

Jurors deliberated for less than five hours before reaching a guilty verdict Tuesday.

The sentencing phase is not expected to wrap up until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.

Under Oregon Law the jury has two choices. They can give Tinoco-Camarena true life, meaning he'll never be released, or they can sentence him to life with a possibility of parole after 30 years.

Tinoco-Camarena was 17 years old when he killed Laube. Because he was under 18, the death penalty is not an option in the case.

Now, prosecutors and Tinoco-Camarena's attorneys will argue before the jury as to whether or not he should be sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors believe his past crimes show he's too dangerous to ever be set free.

But the defense says Tinoco-Camarena has schizophrenia and deserves a chance at freedom if he can become mentally stable in the next 30 years.

"I'm asking for mercy for a 17-year-old child. That's all I'm asking for. I can understand why you don't want to give it. He did a horrible, horrible thing. He continues to do horrible, horrible things in custody because he's an undiagnosed schizophrenic," said defense attorney Robert Axford.

"Based upon what has occurred in this case, the defendant's behavior is, and his future dangers in this case, the appropriate sentence is true life," said one prosecutor.

Family members of both Laube and Tinoco-Camarena are expected to testify later in the hearing, along with doctors who will speak about Tinoco-Camarena's mental health.

Tinoco-Camarena is already serving a 14-year sentence for raping a woman in Eugene.

