'Sporty Spice bandit' arrested after Vancouver bank robbery identified

The suspect known as the "Sport Spice bandit" has been identified as 47-year-old Andrew L. Lehr.

Lehr was arrested Tuesday after he robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Vancouver.

Police responded to the bank, located at 8211 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. Officers chased Lehr until he crashed his car on the 4700 block of Minnehaha Street and attempted to run away.

By 10:40 a.m., police confirmed Lehr had been taken into custody near the crash scene.

The FBI reported Tuesday afternoon that Lehr is believed to be the "Sporty Spice bandit," a man wanted in connection with bank robberies in Tigard and Wilsonville. He was given the nickname due to the athletic-related clothing he wore during the robberies.

After his arrest, Lehr was taken to the hospital. He was released Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Jail for robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, attempt to elude, and malicious mischief.

More charges may be added and the investigation is ongoing.

