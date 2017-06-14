Lebanon police arrest Chase Bank robbery suspect

Lebanon police arrested a man who robbed a Chase Bank on June 6.

Lebanon officers were called the bank at 75 East Grant Street just before 6 p.m. on the report of a robbery. Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police said a concerned citizen found the jacket matching what the suspect was wearing at the time of the robbery. The jacket and other evidence left by the suspect at the bank was collected and sent to the Oregon State Crime Lab.

Through the Oregon State Crime Lab, detectives confirmed the suspect was Jeffery Martin Lee Peak, who is a transient.

On Tuesday, detectives located Peak in the coastal area. He was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.