Police: Dog stolen outside downtown Portland cafe returned home

A pet dog was found safe and reunited with her family after being stolen from a southwest Portland eatery.

Police said Roxy the dog was stolen outside the Good Earth Cafe on Southwest 3rd Avenue Wednesday and asked for the public's help in finding her.

The 9-year-old black Lab with a gray muzzle and white paw, who weigh 70 pounds, was last seen wearing a black collar with pink rhinestones and a six foot leash.

Police reported Wednesday that the suspect was white, of unknown gender, and was wearing black clothing with some kind of large, white design on the front.

The official Portland police Twitter account announced Thursday afternoon that Roxy had been found but provided no other details.

Roxy is back home safe, thank you to all who shared this post! — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 15, 2017

