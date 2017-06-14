Rip City Softball president accused of stealing more than $3K from the organization

Beaverton police investigated a theft case involving a youth softball organization, and now, the group's president is facing charges.

Beaverton spokesman Mike Rowe said on May 24 police took a report of a cold fraud involving missing funds from Rip City Softball. The investigation showed the President of Rip City Softball, Jeffrey Allan Preece, 43, stole $3,350 from the softball organization.

Preece was arrested on June 1 and lodged into the Washington County Jail on two charges of theft in the first degree.

Parents with girls who play for the softball organization say they are upset.

"These girls work hard to fundraise, parents pay the rest. There are donations from other places that come in but mostly the parents and the kids," parent Misty Maller said.

Maller adds Rip City Softball consists of three different teams. The girls on those teams are all under the age of 12.

Maller says the alleged thefts came to light when a tournament director called saying the groups check had bounced.

"It opened a whole can of worms of finding out that the person in charge of the account, who was on the account, had emptied our accounts and there was no money left for these girls to play in these tournaments," Maller said.

Coaches say there are three tournaments in question that the teams might not be able to play in because their funds have been depleted. They also say they will have to pay bank fees because of bounced checks.

FOX 12 has reached out to Preece for comment but he has not responded back.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund the rest of the season. For more information click here.

