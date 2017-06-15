Keizer detectives pose as teen to catch suspect

An undercover sting operation ended with an Oregon man in jail. Keizer detectives said a 41-year-old man tried to lure a 16-year-old girl into a truck stop shower room.

On Saturday, Joseph Ronald Ahre was arrested for multiple counts of sexual related crimes.

Police said Ahre tried to meet up with the teenager to have a sexual encounter.

Detectives said Ahre began chatting with the 16 year old on an app called “Whisper.”

“He paid her $200 via PayPal,” said Detective Ben Howden, with the Keizer Police Department.

Detectives said Ahre’s money was deposited to the teen’s account after the two had a Skype date.

“He offered her money to meet up and made it very clear his intentions were a sexual nature,” said Howden.

Howden said the girl’s parents found out and called police.

“With the victims permission we began posing as her and communicating with the suspect,” said Howden.

Detective Howden said he texted with the suspect for a full day, pretending to be the teenager.

“It helps get insight into how do these suspects think,” said Howden.

Eventually detectives said the suspect suggested the two meet inside of a shower room at the Pilot Travel Center in Brooks.

“I’ve done a lot of sex abuse investigations so, yes disgusted, yet not surprised unfortunately,” said Howden.

Ahre showed up as promised. Detectives said he was waiting in the shower room for who he thought would be a young girl, but instead, police arrived.

“I’m confident due to his admissions that he’s made contact online with what he suspect are juveniles,” said Howden.

That’s why police are now asking for anyone who’s made contact with Ahre online to call them immediately. Howden said the case is a reminder that parents need to have an open line of communication with their kids, and be aware of what they’re doing online.

“It’s important for them to know the recent technology, what are the apps, what’s social media looking like,” said Howden.

The Keizer Police Department is hoping to do more sting operations just like thing one to catch more of these online suspects.

Joseph Ahre remains in jail with no bail. He is facing four counts of sexual related crimes, including luring and purchasing sex with a minor.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.