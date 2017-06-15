Police respond to shooting incident in NE Portland

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting incident in northeast Portland early Thursday.

The incident took place in the 2800 block of Northeast 117th Avenue, and police responded to a report of gunfire damage at 5:15 a.m.

Officers said they found evidence of damage to a residence in the area, but no one was injured.

Portland police said they are investigating the shooting and currently do not have suspect information.

Based on information discovered at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to continue investigating.

Portland police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 503-823-4016 and reference case number 17-187488.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.