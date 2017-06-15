On the Go with Joe at Rugged Maniac 5K - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Rugged Maniac 5K

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Joe V. was at the Portland International Raceway where many "maniacs" are expected to take on some fun, active challenges Saturday. 

With 26 obstacles, Rugged Maniac 5K participants will face fire, mud and more. Joe took on a few of the obstacles along the route, including a rope climb and swing. 

After the race, a party will welcome the "maniacs" at the finish line with a mechanic bull and other activities. 

Anyone interested in learning more about the 5K and registration for its Portland stop can visit RuggedManiac.com

