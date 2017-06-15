On the Go with Joe at Rugged Maniac 5K

Joe V. was at the Portland International Raceway where many "maniacs" are expected to take on some fun, active challenges Saturday.

With 26 obstacles, Rugged Maniac 5K participants will face fire, mud and more. Joe took on a few of the obstacles along the route, including a rope climb and swing.

After the race, a party will welcome the "maniacs" at the finish line with a mechanic bull and other activities.

I (barely) survived The Ringer! Swinging my way through the @ruggedmaniac 5K. You can take it on this Saturday at PIR! pic.twitter.com/kKoOTgowhx — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) June 15, 2017

Anyone interested in learning more about the 5K and registration for its Portland stop can visit RuggedManiac.com.

