String of Alberta Street businesses targeted by smash-and-grab burglaries

PORTLAND, OR

Several local business owners will be forced to make repairs after they were the targets of multiple smash-and-grab burglaries along Alberta Street in northeast Portland Wednesday night.

Many businesses along Alberta were affected including the Random Order Coffeehouse & Bakery, Zilla Sake and Vita Café. Some suffered broken doors and windows and had several items taken.

The owner of Zilla Sake Japanese Bar & Sushi House near 18th Avenue told FOX 12 her employees alerted her of the break-in Thursday morning.

Evidence at the scene suggests the thief threw a rock through the glass front door, entered the bar and stole two iPads.

The owner said she had just reopened her bar a week before the break-in.

“[We are] super bummed out,” she said. “We just finished an expansion and a renovation and have only been open less than a week since being closed for that.”

Portland police said there are surveillance cameras in the area and they are hoping there is security footage of the burglaries.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

