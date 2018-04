Need a fun place to take your Dad for Father’s Day this year? How about the Oregon Garden Brew Fest in Silverton?

The event will feature multiple local brewers and vendors. Guests can enjoy a stroll through the Oregon Garden along with other family-friendly activities.

The Oregon Garden Brew Fest runs Friday through Sunday at the Oregon Garden on Main Street.

