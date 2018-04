Portland dog trainer Erin Marion is known as the "Down to Earth Dog Lady." She shares tips to help keep dogs safe and happy at dog parks.

She also talks about her own experience with dog training and what she believes is important for helping dogs thrive in their communities.

To learn more about her dog training services, log onto DownToEarthDogLady.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.