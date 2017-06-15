Affidavit: 'Sporty Spice bandit' works as a computer coder, admits to bank robberies

From left: Surveillance image of the "Sporty Spice bandit" released by the FBI, Air 12 image of bank robbery suspect being taken into custody in Vancouver on Tuesday, Andrew Lehr in court Thursday and Lehr hiding his face outside the courtroom (KPTV)

A man arrested following a bank robbery, high-speed chase and crash in Vancouver told police he is employed as a computer coder and apologized for the crime after he was caught, according to court documents.

Andrew Lee Lehr, 47, of Aurora, was arrested Tuesday and made his first court appearance Thursday.

Lehr is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank on the 8200 block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said he was armed with a gun and wearing a ski mask. A bank teller told officers the suspect "racked" the slide of the gun and pointed it at her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Lehr drove away from the scene, failed to stop for police vehicles, hit speeds of 100 mph and struck at least one other car.

Lehr eventually crashed into fiber optic boxes near Northeast 47th Street and Minnehaha Street and ran away, according to police.

The damage to the boxes was estimated at around $300,000.

Court documents state police found a large amount of money scattered on the front passenger floorboard of the crashed car, as well as items that matched what the bank robbery suspect was wearing from surveillance images.

A K-9 tracked Lehr down in the backyard of a home on the 4200 block of Northeast 63rd Street.

Lehr said, "I'm sorry," when he was taken into custody, according to a probable cause affidavit, and confessed to robbing the Wells Fargo bank with a BB gun.

The affidavit states he also confessed to two Key Bank robberies in Tigard and Wilsonville earlier this month.

The FBI released surveillance images from those robberies and dubbed the wanted suspect the "Sporty Spice bandit" because of his athletic-related clothing.

After Lehr's arrest Tuesday, the FBI reported he was believed to be the "Sporty Spice bandit."

Court documents state Lehr told police he has worked as a computer coder for four months. He has a lengthy multi-state criminal history and was on federal probation for a prior bank robbery at the time of his arrest.

Lehr is facing charges in Clark County of first-degree robbery, malicious mischief, assault and attempting to elude police. He has not yet been charged in connection with the Oregon bank robberies.

Lehr was taken to the hospital before he was booked in jail and appeared in court Thursday in a wheelchair.

Lehr is due back in court June 29.

