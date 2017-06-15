Portland mayor announces city department, bureau assignments for commissioners

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Thursday the reassignment of city departments and bureaus for commissioners.

In April, Wheeler's office took over the management of all city departments and bureaus in a move that was expected as Wheeler prepared to release his city budget proposal.

Wheeler outlined broad areas he plans to continue working to improve Thursday, including a citywide approach to customer service, cutting unnecessary costs and creating a plan to support resiliency and recovery in every bureau.

Wheeler assigned himself the Portland Police Bureau, Portland Housing Bureau and Portland Bureau of Emergency Management, among other departments.

A city ombudsman's report released earlier this month stated that 911 hold times in Multnomah County were worse than thought and have been misreported for more than a decade.

Commissioner Amanda Fritz released a statement Thursday saying she worked closely with BOEC management as the commissioner in charge of the bureau to address the concerns in the ombudsman's report.

"The Mayor has decided to keep BOEC within his portfolio in order to manage the recruitment of a permanent director and to coordinate the response to the Ombudsman's report. While I am disappointed that my staff and I will not be able to see the process through at BOEC, I am very grateful to Lisa St. Helen for her leadership of the bureau as interim director, and to all the staff at BOEC who work so hard to get help to callers," Fritz said.

