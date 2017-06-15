PHOTOS: Coast Guard brings 18 tons of seized cocaine to San Diego

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche, homported in Alameda, California, forms along side approximately 18 tons of cocaine at 10th Ave Marine Terminal in San Diego on June 15, 2017. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons (16.3 metric tons) of seized cocaine to San Diego.

The drugs brought ashore Thursday from the cutter Waesche were seized by the crews of eight Coast Guard cutters in the Eastern Pacific from late March through this month.

The Coast Guard says it has been focusing personnel and resources on known drug transit zones in the Pacific during the last two years.

"Our nation faces significant threats posed by transnational organized crime networks that spread violence and instability throughout the Western Hemisphere," said Capt. James Passarelli, commanding officer of Waesche. "The crew of Waesche meets those threats head on as far from the U.S. border as possible."

