Missing 23-year-old Camas woman found safe

A missing 23-year-old Camas woman has been found safe.

Police asked for the public's help locating Kristina Cutler-Moore on Thursday afternoon.

She was last been seen walking away from her home in Camas near the Forest Home Park baseball fields at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

By 5 p.m. Thursday, police reported that she had been found and is safe.

