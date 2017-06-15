Missing 23-year-old Camas woman found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 23-year-old Camas woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
CAMAS, WA (KPTV) -

A missing 23-year-old Camas woman has been found safe.

Police asked for the public's help locating Kristina Cutler-Moore on Thursday afternoon.

She was last been seen walking away from her home in Camas near the Forest Home Park baseball fields at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

By 5 p.m. Thursday, police reported that she had been found and is safe. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.