Rogue Community College closed due to threat referencing UCC shooting

By The Associated Press
MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) -

Officials evacuated the Medford branch of Rogue Community College because of a threat against a faculty member.

College spokesman Grant Walker tells the Mail Tribune the employee received a "credible written threat" early Thursday afternoon. School officials closed the campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.

The threat mentioned the 2015 massacre at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, when a 26-year-old gunman fatally shot nine people before killing himself.

