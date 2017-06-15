Jaime Tinoco-Camarena sentenced to life without parole for murder of Nicole Laube

Two days after being found guilty of the aggravated murder of Nicole Laube, Jaime Tinoco-Camarena was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday.

The Washington County jury deliberated for less than an hour before handing down the sentence.

After the sentence was handed down Laube's parents spoke directly to Tinoco-Camarena for the first time.

"I wanted him to understand the pain and the hurt that he has inflicted not just on us but on so many people," Laube's father Rich Jones said.

He and his wife Jordi told Tinoco-Camarena in court that they forgive him for what he has done. Jones, who is a pastor, said that Tinoco-Camarena still has a lot of life ahead of him to turn things around to make it right with a higher power.

Jones told FOX 12 throughout the trial Tinoco-Camarena showed no remorse for what he had done.

"One of the detectives asked him, 'Do you feel badly?' At first he said I do, and then a few moments later he said, 'No I don't, I take it back,'" Jones said.

But in court Thursday, the judge asked Tinoco-Camarena if he had anything to say. At that point he asked the court for forgiveness.

"Those are the first words of remorse that have ever come out of his mouth," Jones said. "I am hoping and praying that it is the beginning of true change."

Tinoco-Camarena was 17 years old when he killed Laube. Because he was under 18, the death penalty is not an option in the case. State law left the jurors with only two options – a true life sentence, which he received, or life with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

The now 20-year-old is already serving a 14-year sentence for raping a woman in Eugene.

Prosecutors stated Tinoco-Camarena’s past crimes showed he was too dangerous to ever be set free, while his defense attorneys had asked for mercy citing mental illness.

Prosecutors had numerous family members of Laube speak during earlier testimony Thursday. The defense had medical experts speak to Tinoco-Camarena’s mental state, but his parents ended up not testifying.

Tuesday the jury deliberated for less than five hours before reaching the guilty verdict.

