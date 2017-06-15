Sheriff: Wanted man with violent history nearly ran over Cowlitz Co. deputy

A wanted man with a history of violence nearly ran over a deputy in Longview, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are asking for the public's help tracking down 26-year-old Paul Harris.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lone Oak Road at 8 a.m. Thursday on the report of a suspicious person in a vacant lot.

Harris provided a false name, according to investigators, and then sped away, nearly driving into a deputy. The deputy was not injured.

Harris has a felony warrant for his arrest. He is also now wanted on charges of making false statements, felony eluding and resisting arrest.

Harris is described as a transient who frequents the Longview area. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and 185 pounds with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about Harris' location is asked to call the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.