Newberg man arrested, meth and heroin seized in narcotics case

A three-week narcotics investigation has led to the arrest of a 27-year-old from Newberg and the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine and more than $11,000 in cash.

The Yamhill County Interagency Narcotics Team took Joshua Thomas Stoulil of Newberg into custody Wednesday, following a search of his apartment on May 27 that uncovered a quarter pound of heroin, a small amount of meth and the money.

Chair of the narcotics team, Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson, praised the work of the team and investigators from his office and the Newberg --Dundee Police Department.

"The current epidemic of heroin and other opiates needs to be at the forefront of our narcotics investigations. We cannot let these drugs continue to gain footholds in our communities and infiltrate our youth,” Svenson said. “We will continue to support our interagency model and work together to reduce its availability."

Stoulil was taken to the Yamhill County Correctional Facility with his bail set at $500,000. He faces charges including delivery and possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

