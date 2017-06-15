Police ask for help to find missing Camas mother

Police officers in Camas are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40-year-old Camas mother last seen Wednesday morning dropping her children off at school.

According to the Camas Police Department, Alisha McRay was reported missing by her family after she failed to pick up one of her children from school.

The family told police this was very out-of-character for McRay and that they are concerned for her safety.

Officers found McRay’s vehicle parked in a public lot for Lacamas Park off of Northeast Everett Street. An air unit from the Portland Police Bureau searched the park using an air unit with a FLIR camera, but McRay was not located.

Thursday morning, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team was called to assist with the search in the park but were unsuccessful.

Investigators describe McRay as a white woman standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Camas Police Department is asking anyone with information on McRay’s whereabouts to please call 360-834-4151.

