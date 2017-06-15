Residents of Tigard neighborhood on the lookout for strange ‘solar salesman’

Neighbors say a man has been going door to door in the Bull Mountain area asking people about solar energy, but witnesses claim he’s also peering into windows and offering children money to play games.

The man has been seen for the last two days in this neighborhood off of Beef Bend Road and 146th Avenue in Tigard.

Several people told FOX 12 Thursday that the man knocked on their door between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

He asked them about solar energy but didn’t have a business card or any official ID.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office took a report about the man and confirmed that neighbors saw him looking in people’s windows.

Some residents also claimed the man offered their children money to go on a scavenger hunt, and one woman, who only wants to be known as “Alyssa,” said the man gave her a very strange vibe.

“That makes me feel very uncomfortable because this is a safe, friendly neighborhood and I don’t think that’s something that we should feel uncomfortable living here,” she said.

Deputies located the man Thursday evening and learned it was poor judgment with sales tactics, but say he is not a threat. No arrest was made.

